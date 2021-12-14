Ray Allen gets nostalgic as Stephen Curry prepares to break his all-time 3-point record

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is on the verge of making history.

The next triple that Curry knocks down will tie him with Miami Heat legend Ray Allen for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history. After Curry ties Allen’s record, his following 3-pointer will put him alone in the all-time lead for 3-pointers made.

Curry will have a great chance at breaking the record on Tuesday night. Allen seems ready for it to happen. He recently took to Instagram and made his feelings known.

Allen’s basketball legacy can’t be questioned. He’s a Hall of Famer, two-time NBA champ an 10-time All-Star. He shot 40.0 percent from beyond the arc during his playing days and knocked down a total of 2,973 triples.

Curry, meanwhile, is working on an iconic legacy of his own. Most NBA fans would agree that he’s the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of the sport. The Warriors star is shooting 40.1 percent from deep this season and holds a career clip of 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

Curry will have a chance to break the record at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. He’s surely hoping to pass Allen’s mark and get the Warriors a win over the New York Knicks in the process.

Golden State is having a fantastic season so far. The squad looks like a legitimate threat to emerge from the Western Conference. The Warriors are 22-5 on the year, which is the best mark in the West at the moment.