- Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
- Dwyane Wade highlights how Udonis Haslem’s return links him to NBA legends like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki
- Report: Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors remain among ‘most serious threats’ to land Kevin Durant
- Udonis Haslem speaks out on his 20th season: ‘This ain’t no damn charity case…this is a sacrifice’
- Udonis Haslem’s heartwarming reasons for returning for 20th and final season with Miami Heat
- Gabe Vincent’s thankful message after hosting free basketball camp at his alma mater
- Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook continue offseason work: ‘Might not be on the same team, but we’re still on the same team’
- Miami Heat assistant coach says Kobe Bryant inspired him to write children’s book
- Jake Paul offers Jimmy Butler a quarter of a million dollars if he rocks his new hairstyle all season
- Tyler Herro wants the Miami Heat to run it back: ‘We were one game away from the Finals’
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
- Updated: August 22, 2022
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items.
That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
View this post on Instagram
Though Allen only spent two seasons with the Heat, his impact far outweighs that rather short tenure. That is, of course, because Allen lays claim to arguably the most iconic shot in franchise history.
In Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Miami’s life was on the line with just seconds remaining. Down three points to the San Antonio Spurs, the Heat managed to tie the game thanks to a desperate 3-pointer from Allen.
The Heat went on to win the game in overtime. They then stole the title out of the Spurs’ clutches in Game 7.
The 2013 NBA title was the second championship of Allen’s career. His first came with the Boston Celtics back in 2008.
For his career, Allen was a 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point line and averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Thanks to his impressive career and numerous championship rings, Allen now resides in the Hall of Fame.
It’s pretty great to see him take some time to make sure that fans all over the world can avoid getting scammed by people online.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login