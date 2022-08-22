One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items.

That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour)

Though Allen only spent two seasons with the Heat, his impact far outweighs that rather short tenure. That is, of course, because Allen lays claim to arguably the most iconic shot in franchise history.

In Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Miami’s life was on the line with just seconds remaining. Down three points to the San Antonio Spurs, the Heat managed to tie the game thanks to a desperate 3-pointer from Allen.

The Heat went on to win the game in overtime. They then stole the title out of the Spurs’ clutches in Game 7.

The 2013 NBA title was the second championship of Allen’s career. His first came with the Boston Celtics back in 2008.

For his career, Allen was a 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point line and averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Thanks to his impressive career and numerous championship rings, Allen now resides in the Hall of Fame.

It’s pretty great to see him take some time to make sure that fans all over the world can avoid getting scammed by people online.