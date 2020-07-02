- Here’s a Sneak Peek at What the Miami Heat’s Court Will Look Like at Walt Disney World
- Latest NBA Coaches Poll Reveals Bam Adebayo’s Spot on All-Defensive Team
- Dwyane Wade Shows Love to Zion Williamson After He Lands on Cover of ‘NBA 2K21’
- Dwyane Wade Ready for Beef to Resume Between Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers
- Report: All 17 Miami Heat Players to Attend NBA Restart in Orlando Bubble
- Katya Elise Henry Expresses Deep Affection for Tyler Herro, Says She ‘Fell in Love With a Real One’
- Dwyane Wade Shows Off Awesome Custom Kicks in Support of Daughter, Pride Month
- Andre Iguodala Explains How NBA Players Can Be ‘Beacon of Light’ for American People
- Report: Alonzo Mourning ‘Shed Tears’ in 2010 Presentation to LeBron James When Talking About Miami Heat’s Support
- Kevin Garnett Explains How He Cussed Out Pat Riley After Being Doubted During Pre-Draft Workout
Here’s a Sneak Peek at What the Miami Heat’s Court Will Look Like at Walt Disney World
- Updated: July 2, 2020
The Miami Heat’s popular Vice basketball court has made it to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
From the NBA, the Vice Court made it to Disney. pic.twitter.com/ekuh55XFUv
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 2, 2020
The Heat are gearing up to resume their 2019-20 season in late July.
The NBA paused the 2019-20 campaign in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus. Initially, the league feared it would have to end the season.
However, after a ton of research and creative thinking, the league has found a way to manufacture a conclusion.
It appears multiple teams will get to practice on their own courts. It’s a little piece of home considering players will be away from their respective cities for numerous weeks.
The Heat currently hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 41-24 record. They have the third-best home record in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are considered the favorites to win the 2020 championship.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login