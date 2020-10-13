Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol is a class act.

Although he was undoubtedly happy to see his former team win the 2020 NBA championship, he also took to Twitter to congratulate Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on a great season.

I wanted to take a moment and acknowledge how proud I am of @JimmyButler. You're one of the best players in the world, and a great leader!! Congratulations to you and to the @MiamiHEAT on an outstanding season 👏🙌🔝 Love you little bro! pic.twitter.com/icWzUNeiiR — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

When the 2019-20 season started, it looked like simply making the playoffs would be a successful season for a Heat team that largely consisted of young prospects.

Instead, they burst out the gate and claimed the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Then they impressed and inspired the basketball world by first upsetting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in convincing fashion, then by reaching the NBA Finals.

Although the Heat lost the championship in six games to the Lakers, they can hold their heads up high.

Butler carried them the entire way, not just with his play on the court, but also by being an outstanding leader.

With the emergence of Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Heat have plenty of reasons to be excited about the next few years.