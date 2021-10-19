Pat Riley says Bam Adebayo is ‘extraordinarily’ better than he was last year, thinks he could be a ‘flat-out scorer’ this year

With the 2021-22 NBA season set to begin, Miami Heat president Pat Riley seems very excited about Bam Adebayo’s growth.

Riley thinks the big man has “gotten extraordinarily better than last year.”

Pat Riley on Bam's improvement: "He's gotten extraordinarily better than last year, not just a little." — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 19, 2021

Riley also added that the 24-year-old could emerge as a “flat-out scorer” in the upcoming campaign.

Riley says "I think you might see a flat out scorer this year" in Bam Adebayo. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 19, 2021

Adebayo is going to be surrounded by playmakers in the 2021-22 season. If he embraces a role as an aggressive scorer, it seems very plausible that he could average a career-high in points per game.

If Miami wants to reach its expectation of contending for an NBA title, the former first-round pick is going to have to play a massive part in the team’s success.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Of course, he also chipped in with some stellar defense.

The University of Kentucky product is looking to take another step forward in the 2021-22 campaign. He already has one All-Star selection under his belt, and if the dominoes fall the right way, he could earn another this season.