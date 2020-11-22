- Pat Riley opens up on what why it was ‘essential’ to bring back Goran Dragic
- Dwyane Wade speaks out on Mike Tyson defending his family during Boosie Badazz exchange
- Report: Miami Heat have ‘master plan’ for 2021-22 NBA season
- Here’s the deal that Jae Crowder turned down from the Miami Heat
- How Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler convinced Avery Bradley to leave Los Angeles
- Report: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year, $11.6M deal with Miami Heat
- Report: Moe Harkless turned away ‘more lucrative deals’ for chance to play with Miami Heat
- Miami Heat news: Derrick Jones Jr. agrees to deal with Portland Trail Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat ‘out of the picture’ to re-sign Jae Crowder
- Jimmy Butler threatened to physically harm Goran Dragic if he didn’t return to Miami
Pat Riley opens up on what why it was ‘essential’ to bring back Goran Dragic
- Updated: November 22, 2020
The Miami Heat officially announced the re-signing of Goran Dragic on Sunday.
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley gave his thoughts on the move, revealing what it meant to bring Dragic back.
“It was essential for us to bring Goran back,” said Riley. “He is part of our team, part of our culture and part of our family. He provides backcourt veteran leadership and can still play at a very high level. I’m glad to have him back in the fold.”
Last season, Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Dragic averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Although he started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Dragic is likely to return to a sixth man role for the Heat during this upcoming regular season.
Dragic has been with the Heat since February of 2015, when the Heat acquired him in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. During his time in Miami, Dragic has averaged 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login