Pat Riley Says He's Feeling Lucky About Adding Another Star to Miami Heat - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat’s strong start to the 2019-20 season has team president Pat Riley confident about the chances of adding a key player to the roster in the near future.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps looked at how Riley has been able to reshape the Heat into an NBA force after struggling during the past few seasons.

Despite the success, Windhorst and Bontemps note that Riley remains focused on finding another asset.

“The Heat are third in the East, back among the elite,” Windhorst and Bontemps wrote. “They’ll keep looking to add another star this season or this summer, though any such deal could cut into their ability to get a big free agent in 2021. But any doubts about Riley’s ability to make a major move should be suspended. Riley is feeling lucky.

Riley then offered up a simple reason why he’s feeling good about his prospects.

“I’m an Irish guy,” he said. “I sling shamrocks around to my friends all the time. It’s my favorite emoji.”

Riley has plenty of experience building championship teams, having been a key part of all three of the Heat’s NBA titles. Prior to that, he coached the Los Angeles Lakers to four NBA titles.

One of Riley’s biggest offseason moves since joining the Heat was to acquire Jimmy Butler this past summer. Butler’s leadership has been invaluable in helping the Heat compile a 27-12 record thus far this season.

Since arriving in Miami a quarter century ago, Riley has fostered a culture that prizes hard work and player development. In the latter case, that’s led to the emergences this year of young players like Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

How far the Heat can advance for this year’s postseason remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Riley isn’t content to rest on his lofty laurels.

For now, he’s focused on making the Heat’s roster better than it is right now.

