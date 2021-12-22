- Omer Yurtseven’s firm 3-word response to Udonis Haslem ‘crushing him every day’
Omer Yurtseven’s firm 3-word response to Udonis Haslem ‘crushing him every day’
- Updated: December 22, 2021
Miami Heat big man Omer Yurtseven is in his first season at the NBA level.
The 7-footer has gotten some meaningful minutes for the Heat lately and has shown some exciting flashes of potential.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was recently asked about Yurtseven’s increasing levels of physicality, and Spoelstra credited Udonis Haslem for Yurtseven’s growth in that department.
Yurtseven responded with a statement on Twitter.
iron sharpens iron 🔥 👊🏼 @ThisIsUD https://t.co/0kerRIvDls
— Omer Yurtseven (@OmerYurtseven5) December 22, 2021
Although Haslem doesn’t get much playing time at this point in his career, it’s pretty easy to see how much value he brings to the table. The 41-year-old makes his presence felt by being a veteran leader and mentor.
As for Yurtseven, the youngster certainly has a lot to be proud of lately. After seeing limited playing time in earlier stages of the season, he has been seeing a lot of action recently, and he has been making the most of the opportunity.
Over his last 10 games, he has been getting 16.4 minutes of action per contest. During that same span, he has been able to maintain averages of 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field.
At just 23 years old, he has a lot of time to grow and develop at the NBA level. The future seems bright for him.
Being part of a winning culture is often a good thing for a young player, and that’s something Yurtseven is currently experiencing. The Heat are 19-13 so far this season.
The squad will look to earn its 20th victory of the 2021-22 campaign on Thursday. Miami will have to beat the Detroit Pistons in order to do so.
