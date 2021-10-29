Omer Yurtseven in awe of Bam Adebayo defending guards in Miami Heat games

Miami Heat big man Omer Yurtseven recently spoke about rising star Bam Adebayo and heaped some praise on him for his ability to defend guards.

Yurtseven explained that he’s “learning” from Adebayo when it comes to that element of his game.

“That’s a day-by-day thing, the little details here and there,” Yurtseven told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel regarding the defensive adjustments he’s learning to make with Miami. “But seeing guys like Bam guarding all the guards, I’m learning from him.”

Adebayo is a unique talent in many ways, but his ability to defend every position on the floor is one of the most valuable aspects of his game.

The 6-foot-9 big man has displayed his defensive prowess against some of the league’s biggest superstars throughout his career, including guards who are typically nightmares for opposing players to defend.

Adebayo already has a handful of defensive accolades under his belt, and he figures to earn more as his career progresses.

So far this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.0 percent from the field through four games.

As for Yurtseven, he has gotten into three games so far. The rookie is going to have to prove his worth in order to get substantial minutes on a regular basis, but he is certainly going to do everything in his power to make that happen.

So far in the 2021-22 campaign, the 23-year-old is averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebound per game on 66.7 percent shooting. He’s averaging 3.7 minutes per contest.