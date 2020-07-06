Bam Adebayo Overwhelming Favorite as Most Improved Player Odds Are Released

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2019-20 season, and he’s now the clear favorite to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Currently, Adebayo sits at -140 when it comes to the MIP betting odds. He’s far ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who is in second place at +260.

Considering how fantastic Adebayo has been this season, the odds should not come as much of a surprise.

Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. This year, his production has exploded to 16.2 points, 10.5 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

He also took part in his first All-Star game earlier this year.

Alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler, Adebayo is a major reason why the Heat are considered to be one of the top teams heading into the NBA’s restart.

While an MIP award would be great for Adebayo, the University of Kentucky product is determined to accomplish much more.

In fact, he recently admitted that he is aiming to achieve something next season that only legends Kevin Garnett and Wilt Chamberlain have done before.

Next season, Adebayo is aiming to average at least 22 points, 13 rebounds and six assists per game.

If he is to achieve that goal, he could easily be in the MVP conversation by the end of the 2020-21 season.