Norris Cole recalls Dwyane Wade giving him a Porsche after he made half-court shot

Former Miami Heat guard Norris Cole recently shared a story of when team legend Dwyane Wade gave him a Porsche for hitting a half-court shot.

Wade then confirmed Cole’s story on Twitter.

On a new Bleav in Miami Heat, @SRochesterNBA and @pg30_Cole turn back the clock to some stories from the Big 3 era! Plus, Norris updates on traveling to Spain and joining Unicaja Malaga. Catch the show presented by @betonline_ag: https://t.co/7s8wkRRJJC pic.twitter.com/LAto4IDwFk — Bleav Podcast Network (@BleavPodcasts) August 27, 2021

“We were just shooting around after practice, and then they were getting ice, and I’m a young a guy, I’m not getting any ice at the time,” Cole said during a podcast appearance. “So, I’m just shooting around, and then he passed me the ball, and I turned and looked at the rim, and I said, ‘Oo, from right here, half court.’ And he was like, ‘Bet.’ And I was like, ‘What we betting?’ Cause he know I don’t gamble. I don’t gamble money or anything like that. So he was like, he said, ‘If you make it, you get the Porsche.’ I said, ‘Bet.’ Shot it and made it, and he was like, ‘It’ll be ready for you when we land.’

This is another great story from Wade’s legendary NBA career.

Cole has been out of the league for several years now, but he was a solid player in the NBA. He was originally selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

The guard won two titles during his time with the Heat. Cole finished his stint with Miami with averages of 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

As for Wade, he won three titles during his playing days. He was selected to 13 All-Star teams. He figures to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the near future.