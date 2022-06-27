Nikola Jovic’s hyped message about getting chance to be part of Miami Heat organization

Nikola Jovic, the Miami Heat’s top draft pick, met with the media on Monday and expressed his enthusiasm about becoming a part of the organization.

Nikola Jovic: “I can’t wait to play you know, I love the game of basketball. Mentally it’s never been a problem for me so I can’t wait to get to Summer League.” “Walking down those hallways seeing all those pictures with the championships.” “You wanna work, that’s all.” pic.twitter.com/ml4uRGjFOE — alex (@tropicalblanket) June 27, 2022

Jovic was taken by the Heat with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft last Thursday. A 6-foot-10 forward from Serbia, Jovic is just 19 years old and will get his first taste of being with the Heat when he competes in NBA Summer League action.

The youth of Jovic means that he still has plenty to learn. However, his stated desire to work hard was undoubtedly something that Heat team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra wanted to hear.

The Heat organization puts in lots of effort in order to get the most ability out of every player. That philosophy has led to the emergence of some talented players for the team over the years.

Possessing some international experience, Jovic played for Mega Mozzart in the ABA Adriatic League during the 2020-21 season. In limited play, he averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Jovic will have to bulk up in the years ahead if he expects to withstand the rigorous toll of playing in the NBA. His current thin frame figures to expand as he grows older and is something that the Heat will watch.

Given Jovic’s raw talent, the Heat likely aren’t expecting him to make an immediate impact during the upcoming season. Playing this summer will allow him to get a quick taste of the American style of basketball and get him ready for the Heat’s training camp.