Nigerian Olympic head coach Mike Brown says ‘remarkable talent’ KZ Okpala has potential to be DPOY
- Updated: July 9, 2021
The Nigerian basketball national team is currently preparing to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Miami Heat’s KZ Okpala, Precious Achiuwa and Gabe Vincent are all taking part in the team’s training camp.
Nigeria’s head coach, Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, heaped lots of praise onto Okpala, highlighting his defense specifically.
Nigerian Olympic coach Mike Brown, the Warriors, assistant, "KZ [Okpala] is a remarkable talent . . . He has a chance to be, obviously, an elite defender." Says he could be an eventual contender of Defensive Player Of the Year. "His upside is tremendous."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 9, 2021
Throughout his first two seasons in the league, Okpala has shown some signs of promise, but it is clear that he still has lots of room to improve his game.
Okpala’s defense is where he has stood out so far in the league, and it seems those around the league have noticed his talent on that side of the ball.
Brown also went on to praise Achiuwa’s defense as well.
Nigerian Olympic coach Mike Brown, the Warriors assistant, says Precious Achiuwa has been a unique defensive presence in camp. Joked that at one point it was as if the Heat rookie center was defending seven players on one possession.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 9, 2021
With the Olympics set to start later this month, Nigeria has not yet finalized its roster. The Heat will definitely be hoping that Okpala, Achiuwa and Vincent will be able to go and gain some valuable experience.
