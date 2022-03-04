New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says the Miami Heat are his favorite team

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is relatively new to South Florida, but it seems that he is already meshing well with the area’s vibrant sports culture.

McDaniel recently stated that his favorite team is none other than the Miami Heat.

On the @patmcafeeshow Mike McDaniel was asked for his favorite team: “The Miami Heat.” Later he sang “the Heat is on.” — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) March 4, 2022

Considering the fact that McDaniel was born in Colorado, it is rather surprising to learn that his favorite sports team is the Heat. However, considering his relatively young age, perhaps it shouldn’t come as much of a shocker.

At just 38 years old, McDaniel was just coming into his own as a young man when the Heat were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.

Though there is no guarantee that his fandom for the Heat began during the team’s Big 3 era, there is no doubt that the organization gained many faithful fans during that historic four-year stretch.

Aside from that, it is also possible that McDaniel’s claim about being a Heat fan was made in hopes of getting some smiles out of fans in South Florida.

Without a doubt, the Heat are creating a lot of smiles in Miami this season all on their own. The Heat currently own a 42-22 record on the season and lay claim to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their most recent win game came on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite missing key players like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, the Heat managed to earn the victory over Brooklyn.

Bam Adebayo finished the game with 30 points and 11 boards. Max Strus added 21 points, and Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro contributed off the bench with 22 points and 27 points, respectively.