New study identifies Miami Heat fans as most exciting team to follow in NBA
- Updated: October 22, 2020
The Miami Heat shocked the NBA world this season by advancing to the NBA Finals despite being the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Now, according to a study by BettingApps.org, Miami is ranked as the No. 1 overall franchise in the NBA to support.
The formula for the study was was based on a combination of offensive ability, historical MVPs, stadium capacity, defensive prowess and prices of beer at a team’s home stadium, amongst other factors.
The Heat are followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls in the ranking.
It is a huge honor for Miami, which has shown that it remains one of the premier teams in the NBA.
The Heat, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, finished fifth in the Eastern Conference this season. They went on an fantastic playoff run, knocking off the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the NBA Finals.
Miami lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the Finals, but it showed that it can compete with any team in the league.
Now, Heat fans will look ahead and hope that their favorite team can get over the hump and win its fourth all-time NBA championship next season.
