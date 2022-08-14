NBA Twitter slams Dwyane Wade for saying skin color was a factor in Big 3 hate

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade recently caught some heat after saying that skin color was part of why the Heat’s legendary Big 3 received so much hate after teaming up in 2010.

The Big 3, of course, was made up of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

The race card is the last card in the deck. The ones who play it just have an inferiority complex. — Michael E (@Michael34759245) August 13, 2022

I just to think very highly about you!

Not anymore everything is the skin color. — Ricardo Morales (@morric1965) August 14, 2022

Had nothing to do with skin complexion lmao — Tony Montana (@thedondottadon) August 13, 2022

This is sooooo very very wrong, race is not the reason why believe that. Lebron had a whole segment on tv where he was signing and then y’all said you were going to win 8 championships stop this nonsense — Jay Kachadorian (@jayhood719) August 13, 2022

Literally 0% was because of ur skin colour lmao It was because 3 All NBA players in their primed teamed up to win rings the easy way because none could get back to the finals on their own or get their in the first place not to mention gloating about winning multiple championships — Bells World (@BellsWorld2) August 13, 2022

Man, that’s wrong. Don’t put your skin color on the line. People didn’t like your team because there was absolutely no loyalty about the franchise (except for D-Wade and the Heat). LBJ and Bosh came just for the title, please don’t say this again it is nonsense — Steven Saal (@SaalSteven) August 13, 2022

Sorry Wade but that’s ridiculous. People hated it not bc of your skin color. They hated the way LBJ left Cleveland and the smug way about how many championships you were gonna win, not 1, not 2, not 3….. — Cecile (@Cecile24835062) August 14, 2022

During the 2010 offseason, a grand opportunity came for the draft classmates to play together in Miami. James, Bosh and Wade were selected with the first, fourth and fifth picks respectively in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Going into the Heat’s Big 3 era, Wade was the only member of the trio who had already played for Miami. He re-signed with the organization following the 2009-10 season. Bosh, a free agent at the time, also decided in the 2010 offseason that he was heading to Miami. James announced his intent to take his talents to South Beach in a television special titled “The Decision.”

The trio’s formation was thought of as an unprecedented move, and Miami immediately became a threat to win multiple titles once its Big 3 era began. That, as well as the way and fact that James and Bosh left their former teams, were some of the likely reasons for the criticisms that were thrown their way.

Even so, the Heat’s Big 3 experiment is still considered by many people around the league to have been a huge success. After all, Miami reached the NBA Finals every year during the trio’s four seasons together. The franchise won two titles during that stretch.

The Big 3 era in Miami ended when James decided to go back home. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 offseason.