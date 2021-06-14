NBA scout explains why Miami Heat should ‘probably’ go after Damian Lillard if they strike out on Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason after a first-round exit in this year’s playoffs.

One veteran NBA scout spoke to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and explained why he thinks the Heat should trade for Damian Lillard if the team can’t land veteran point guard Kyle Lowry.

“I asked a veteran NBA scout if he would include [Bam] Adebayo in a proposal for Lillard if he were in Pat Riley’s shoes,” wrote Jackson. “He said his first preference would be signing Kyle Lowry with cap space and keeping Adebayo.”

While Lillard would obviously be a great addition, the scout’s idea came with the drawback of Adebayo being included in the deal.

“I probably would do it [Lillard/Adebayo from Miami’s perspective], but you would have to think about it. It’s not a no-brainer because of Lillard’s age,” the scout said. “You would still need a big there. If you could find some serviceable five, that could be a worthwhile gamble because you’re getting the better player. Lillard does stuff nobody else can do.”

Lillard is obviously an MVP-caliber player, but losing Adebayo would still leave the Heat with a hole on the roster.

Adebayo is much younger than Lillard and has already made an All-Star team, but there is no question that the Heat could improve at guard.

A Lillard deal may not be possible without Adebayo included, but Miami will have to decide how much it values the big man before pursuing a deal for any star this offseason.