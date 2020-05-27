NBA Historian Explains Why Duncan Robinson Can Break Record for Most 3s in Season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has quickly become one of the best shooters in the NBA.

In just his second season, Robinson is currently third in the NBA in three-point shots made, with 243.

Robinson has also been efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 44.8 percent, which is good for fourth-best in the NBA this year.

Robinson has been so impressive shooting the deep ball that NBA historian Curtis M. Harris believes that he could break Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s single-season record.

“It’s a sign of the times that 402 3-pointers in one season is a breakable record,” Harris told The Athletic. “It won’t be easy, but it’s conceivable. Curry set the mark in 2015-16 with an average of 5.1 (made) 3s a game. In the 2018-19 season Curry again averaged 5.1 3s a game. “The difference was that he only played 69 games compared to the 79 he suited up for in 2015-16. It won’t be surprising if young shooters such as Duncan Robinson (supremely accurate) or Trae Young (tremendous volume) challenge, if not break, Curry’s record in the future.”

While Robinson is averaging 3.7 3-pointers per game this season, he may be able to challenge Curry’s record with a greater role in the offense.

Robinson currently attempts 8.4 shots from beyond the arc per game. In Curry’s record-setting season, he took 11.2 3-pointers per game.

Robinson has shown that he can make a leap from season to season, as last year he appeared in just 15 games before making 60 starts so far in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 26-year-old is averaging 13.3 points to go with 3.3 rebounds per game this season.