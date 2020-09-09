The Miami Heat ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ season on Tuesday following a Game 5 victory in their second-round series.

The win also concluded the career of Bucks forward Marvin Williams, who announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday night.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams told @TheUndefeated he is retiring from playing in the NBA after 15 seasons. “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 9, 2020

Williams, 34, completed a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets midway through the 2019-20 campaign before signing with the Bucks for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-8 pro has played for the Bucks, Hornets, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks over the course of his career.

The Bucks gave Williams the best chance of winning a championship during his career. The Bucks, led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, had the best record in the NBA this season.

However, the Heat stomped Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ contention plans in a huge way.

On Tuesday, the Heat closed out their second-round series against the Bucks with a 103-94 victory. All-Star Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

On the other end, the Bucks’ Khris Middleton put up 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Williams added 11 points and eight rebounds in what was his last professional game in the NBA.

The Heat will face the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.