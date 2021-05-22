Mike Budenholzer discloses crucial aspect of how Milwaukee Bucks plans to limit Jimmy Butler

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer noted the challenge of defending against Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as the two teams get set to start their playoff series.

Mike Budenholzer on scheming against Jimmy Butler, "A big emphasis is trying to keep him off the free throw line…It takes a discipline to guard him."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 22, 2021

Butler’s aggressive style of play lends itself to drawing fouls, which can end up leading to plenty of easy points for the Heat.

Butler has a career free-throw success rate of 83.8 percent. During the recently concluded regular season, he did even better than that by connecting at 86.3 percent.

Besides the strategy of getting his opponents to foul him, Butler is hoping for history to repeat itself as the underdog Heat face a Bucks team they knocked off in five games during last year’s postseason.

However, that matchup took place within the NBA bubble, where no fans were in attendance, thereby negating any home-court advantage the Bucks may have earned.

Game 1 of the series will take place on Saturday.