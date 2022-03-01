- Micky Arison campaigns for Bam Adebayo to win Defensive Player of the Year following stellar showing vs. Bulls
Micky Arison campaigns for Bam Adebayo to win Defensive Player of the Year following stellar showing vs. Bulls
- Updated: March 1, 2022
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo put together an outstanding defensive performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, and plenty of folks took notice.
Heat owner Micky Arison is one of those people. He took to social media and made it clear how he feels about Adebayo’s defensive impact.
DPOY @Bam1of1 https://t.co/bwdX1Vy0U8
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) March 1, 2022
It was a stellar night for Adebayo. In addition to the impact he made on the defensive end, he racked up 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He went 6-for-8 from the field.
The Heat were a bit short-handed against Chicago, but in the end, it didn’t matter. Miami came away with a big 112-99 victory to create a little separation at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
With the end of the regular season starting to come into sight, the Heat have a two-game lead for the top spot in the East. Of course, Adebayo has played a huge role in helping Miami get to this point.
On the season, the big man is averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. The impact he makes on both ends of the floor makes him one of Miami’s most important players.
Time will tell if Adebayo ends up taking home any defensive accolades this season. Arison clearly thinks the young star is deserving of winning some hardware.
The Heat will be in action again on Wednesday for a clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. After that, they’ll face the Brooklyn Nets. Miami has won four straight games and is looking to keep things rolling.
