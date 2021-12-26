- Michael Beasley says he’s better than 99.9 percent of current NBA players
Michael Beasley says he’s better than 99.9 percent of current NBA players
- Updated: December 26, 2021
Former Miami Heat lottery pick Michael Beasley is out of the league right now.
But when asked on Twitter what percentage of NBA players he is currently better than, he had a hilarious response.
A modest 99.9 like Lysol https://t.co/VSXvNVPX9v
— Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) December 26, 2021
Beasley has not played an NBA game since 2019. He last suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 campaign. The Lakers traded him midway into the season to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Clippers waived him not long after the deal.
The Kansas State University entered the league in 2008 after Miami drafted him with the second overall pick of that year’s draft. He had a solid rookie season, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, on the way to an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection.
During his second year in the league, his production increased. He also started all the games he played in that season. But he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the following offseason to clear salary cap space for the signing of LeBron James and Chris Bosh.
Beasley then played for several teams during the following years, which included two more stints with the Heat. He last signed to play in a Puerto Rican professional basketball league.
However, with many players being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols recently, several teams have been searching for additional players. Beasley even sent a message to the struggling Lakers, saying the organization needs help.
@Lakers no disrespect, y’all need help
— Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) December 26, 2021
The 6-foot-9 forward can definitely help some teams, particularly on the offensive end of the court. He has career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Only time will tell if Beasley can indeed land a roster spot in the NBA.
