Michael Beasley goes off about random ‘white’ in the gym who thought he was Derrick Rose

Former Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley took to Twitter to vent about a random person who compared him to New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose at the gym.

Random white walks up to me in the gym… wg:who you? me: umm… then he cuts me wg: you look like drose.. then pauses.. ima get in yo a** drose me: 😑. — Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) December 7, 2021

Beasley, 32, is still a recognizable basketball name and face, but it appears that this fan was unable to recognize the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Kansas State University product was taken by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft and spent the first two seasons of his career in Miami.

Beasley would eventually return to the franchise in the 2013-14 season after stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

While he may not have lived up to expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Beasley still averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his NBA career.

It is possible that he could still make an NBA comeback since he is just 32 years old, but Beasley has been out of the league for multiple seasons.

An extremely talented scorer, Beasley last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 26 games for the Lakers that season, making two starts, and averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

Beasley spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers’ Summer League team prior to the 2021-22 season, but he didn’t end up making the team’s final roster.

Hopefully the fan realizes that Beasley isn’t Rose the next time he passes by him in the gym.