Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro reflects on NBA Finals loss with motivational social media post
- Updated: October 15, 2020
Losing an NBA championship is usually a traumatic experience, but the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is choosing to turn it into a positive.
The rookie guard posted an inspirational message on social media about the Heat’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
The Heat were the league’s feel-good story this season, as they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
Despite being the prohibitive underdog in the Finals, Miami hung tough with the Lakers, taking two out of three contests in the middle of the series.
Although Herro played well throughout the season, he may only be scratching the surface of his potential.
His ability to handle the ball and hit the open man, in addition to his well-known 3-point shooting stroke, make him an intriguing prospect moving forward.
