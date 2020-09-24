- Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro now has top-selling jersey in NBA after Game 4 for the ages
- Stephen A. Smith makes bold statement about potential Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers finals matchup
- Report: Boston Celtics consider not drafting Jimmy Butler ‘most painful miss’ in recent history
- Tyler Herro ranks above LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard after Game 4
- Report: Boston Celtics front office let out ‘collective moan’ when Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro
- Bam Adebayo explains huge role he played in convincing Miami Heat to draft Tyler Herro
- NBA Twitter erupts after Tyler Herro’s monster Game 4 performance vs. Boston Celtics
- Bam Adebayo shares update on wrist injury suffered in Game 4, gives status for Game 5
- Tyler Herro has incredible message for Jimmy Butler as Miami Heat prepare to advance to NBA Finals
- Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade responds to possibility of taking over for Pat Riley
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro now has top-selling jersey in NBA after Game 4 for the ages
- Updated: September 24, 2020
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has taken the NBA by storm this postseason, and now the rookie guard reportedly has the top-selling jersey in the NBA.
Tyler Herro currently has the top selling jersey in NBA, per https://t.co/m5jErOJjtJ pic.twitter.com/NrNQPWeOqD
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 24, 2020
“Sports merchandise company Fanatics is reporting that Herro became the top-selling NBA player,” Local 10’s David Lang wrote.
Herro, who dropped 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting in Game 4, has been instrumental in Miami’s success against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The rookie’s dominant Game 4 put Miami just a win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Herro was solid in the regular season this year, as he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
However, he has taken it up a notch in the Heat’s 13 postseason games. The University of Kentucky product is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
He is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from downtown this postseason.
Miami will look to close out the series against Boston when they match up in Game 5 on Friday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login