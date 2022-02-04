- Miami Heat’s stunning chances of being LeBron James’ next team according to oddsmakers
Miami Heat’s stunning chances of being LeBron James’ next team according to oddsmakers
- Updated: February 4, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly could leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny whenever the younger James enters the NBA.
MaximBet released odds for James’ next team, and it appears that the Miami Heat have a great chance of bringing the four-time champion back to Miami.
This is how MaximBet ranked the odds for the elder James’ next team:
Cleveland Cavaliers +300
Miami Heat +400
Dallas Mavericks +500
Washington Wizards +500
New Orleans Pelicans +800
San Antonio Spurs +1000
Phoenix Suns +1000
Golden State Warriors +1000
Los Angeles Clippers +1500
Chicago Bulls +1200
Atlanta Hawks +1500
Boston Celtics +2000
Philadelphia 76ers +2500
New York Knicks +5000
Both of the elder James’ former teams, the Cavaliers and Heat, top the list. One can only wonder how it would be if he were to rejoin either of those organizations.
The Heat are currently one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but it would be interesting to see if they would try to make it work for the elder James and his son to play on the team if the opportunity presented itself.
The biggest issue would be where the younger James lands in the NBA once he is eligible to play in the league. Right now, he is a junior at Sierra Canyon School, which means there are still a few years before he can enter the NBA.
As long as the elder James continues to play at the level he has this season, it would make sense for any team to bring both players onto their roster.
This season, the four-time champion is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not the elder James prefers to reunite with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra in Miami once his son enters the league.
