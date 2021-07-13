 Miami Heat's 2022 NBA championship odds revealed - Heat Nation
Miami Heat’s 2022 NBA championship odds revealed

The NBA title odds for the Miami Heat for the 2021-22 season have been released.

Miami is 25-1 to win the title, which is the same as the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season, but they didn’t find the same success this season.

Miami, who earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 season, was swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat are facing a major offseason, as Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and others could be in different uniforms next season.

Miami will try to find the best way to build around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as it looks to prove those 25-1 odds wrong and win an NBA title next season.

