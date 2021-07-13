Miami Heat’s 2022 NBA championship odds revealed

The NBA title odds for the Miami Heat for the 2021-22 season have been released.

Miami is 25-1 to win the title, which is the same as the Denver Nuggets.

2022 NBA title odds per @betonline_ag BKN 11/4

LAL 9/2

GSW 8/1

LAC, MIL 10/1

PHX 12/1

UTA 14/1

PHI 16/1

DEN, MIA 25/1

ATL 28/1

BOS, DAL, POR 33/1

NYK 40/1

TOR 50/1

IND, NOP 60/1

MEM 66/1

CHA, WAS 80/1

CHI 100/1

CLE, DET, ORL, SAC, SAS 200/1

MIN 300/1

HOU, OKC 500/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2021

The Heat made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season, but they didn’t find the same success this season.

Miami, who earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 season, was swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat are facing a major offseason, as Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and others could be in different uniforms next season.

Miami will try to find the best way to build around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as it looks to prove those 25-1 odds wrong and win an NBA title next season.