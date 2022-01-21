Miami Heat youngster open to partaking in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been an important player for the team this season, as he’s been thriving in his first year in Miami.

Martin recently revealed that he is open to participating in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest this season if he is invited.

“I would think about it, for sure,” Martin said. “I have some stuff I can definitely do. Me and my brother [Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin] grew up definitely doing some stuff. I feel like I’ve got more in my bag dunking wise than him.”

The last Heat player to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest was Derrick Jones Jr. in the 2019-20 season.

Martin, who is on a two-way contract, has been a huge contributor for the Heat this season, appearing in 35 games and making nine starts.

This season, Martin is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

While Martin considers himself more of an in-game dunker, Heat fans certainly would love to see what the young forward could do in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Martin has stepped up for the Heat when Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have gone down with injuries at different times this season.

The 26-year-old may have found a home for himself in Miami after playing sparingly in his first two NBA seasons with the Hornets.

Miami is 29-16 so far this season, and it will look to improve upon that record against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.