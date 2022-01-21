- Miami Heat youngster open to partaking in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest
- Report: Chris Silva expected to sign another 10-day deal with Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler confirms logo for his upcoming signature shoe with Li-Ning
- Dewayne Dedmon hilariously compares ‘light-skin’ Caleb Martin to Stephen Curry after Heat beat Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat to be without 2 key players Wednesday night vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat willing to listen to trade offers for Duncan Robinson
- Video: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony get lit with Dwyane Wade for his 40th birthday
- Surprising Miami Heat teammate told Jimmy Butler that they didn’t need him when they were winning without him
- Giannis Antetokounmpo on Miami Heat: ‘Miami was built to be an NBA bubble team’
- Shaquille O’Neal’s sincere, wholesome message to Dwyane Wade on his 40th birthday
Miami Heat youngster open to partaking in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest
- Updated: January 21, 2022
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been an important player for the team this season, as he’s been thriving in his first year in Miami.
Martin recently revealed that he is open to participating in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest this season if he is invited.
“I would think about it, for sure,” Martin said. “I have some stuff I can definitely do. Me and my brother [Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin] grew up definitely doing some stuff. I feel like I’ve got more in my bag dunking wise than him.”
The last Heat player to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest was Derrick Jones Jr. in the 2019-20 season.
Martin, who is on a two-way contract, has been a huge contributor for the Heat this season, appearing in 35 games and making nine starts.
This season, Martin is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.
While Martin considers himself more of an in-game dunker, Heat fans certainly would love to see what the young forward could do in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Martin has stepped up for the Heat when Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have gone down with injuries at different times this season.
The 26-year-old may have found a home for himself in Miami after playing sparingly in his first two NBA seasons with the Hornets.
Miami is 29-16 so far this season, and it will look to improve upon that record against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login