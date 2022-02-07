Tyler Herro gives personal update on potential timetable to return from knee injury - Heat Nation

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro offered some reassurance that his sore knee is minor in nature and that he could return later this week.

Herro’s soreness stems from a collision and fall during the Heat’s game on Sunday, though he says any delay in his return to the court will simply be as a precautionary measure.

“It’s all right,” Herro said Monday after shootaround at Georgetown University. “I should be fine either tonight or for the next game. Just a little soreness with my knee. Just want to be careful. I’m probably going to be out [Monday], if I had to choose right now. Nothing long-term, hopefully. Just soreness in my knee and I’ll be fine hopefully for the next game.”

The confidence of Herro about just how quickly he’ll be able to return is because he didn’t bother to undergo either an MRI or an X-ray to determine if the soreness was more serious than thought

Herro is in his third season with the Heat and has largely come off the bench during his 45 games in the 2021-22 season. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, with his scoring average serving as a career-high.

Production like that helps explain why the Heat have been able to navigate their way through this season. During the first half of the campaign, the Heat have dealt with key injuries to Bam Adebayo as well as continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 virus.

Entering Monday night’s contest against the Washington Wizards, the Heat have a tenuous lead on the top record among Eastern Conference teams. While their 34-20 season record has them at the top, four other teams are within two games of them.

After facing the Wizards, the Heat will close out their six-game road trip with a Wednesday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. These two contests are part of the Heat’s five remaining games before the All-Star break.