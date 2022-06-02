Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus hilariously clowns the NBA over his negated 3-pointer in ECF Game 7

The Miami Heat’s 2021-22 season came to a heartbreaking end recently when the team lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Although it was a rocky postseason for Heat sharpshooter Max Strus, he certainly made his impact felt.

Strus started only 16 games in the 2021-22 regular season, but he was inserted into the starting lineup for the playoffs. He started in all 18 games the Heat played in the playoffs and had some very memorable performances.

Though the season certainly did not end on a high note for Strus or the rest of the Heat organization, the young forward recently took some time to reflect on his team’s many achievements.

He took to social media to thank the Miami faithful for the support that he received all season long. He also took some time to clown the NBA for what many people have described as a major blown call in Game 7 of the conference finals.

As Heat fans know, Strus appeared to hit a big 3-pointer but was called out of bounds after the fact. The call negated the points and certainly had a role in Miami’s eventual loss.

Strus’ apparent jab at the call can be found in the final slide of his Instagram post.

In his 18 playoff starts, Strus averaged 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. While he attempted 7.9 triples per game, he did only nail 33.1 percent of those shots.

Strus and the rest of the Heat roster have a long offseason ahead of them. Surely, many players will be glued to their televisions to watch the 2022 NBA Finals.

After that, training will begin, as everyone on the roster will look to improve to make sure that next season ends with a championship parade in Miami.