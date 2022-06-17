Miami Heat severely disrespected in 2023 NBA championship odds

Despite a strong season that saw them narrowly miss a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat apparently aren’t considered strong contenders for next season’s title, given some early odds.

The favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship? The Golden State Warriors. (+550, per @BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/UhFFst4s2t — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 17, 2022

The Heat being listed in a six-way tie for seventh place on the list doesn’t show a great deal of respect for a squad that lost in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Among the teams ahead of the Heat are three Eastern Conference foes. The Brooklyn Nets’ ranking in a tie for third on the list may stand out as especially surprising to some.

That’s because the Nets, who finished 44-38 during the 2021-22 regular season, won a play-in game before quickly getting swept in four games by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

The enthusiasm for the Nets is presumably based on the expectation that the rocky 2021-22 season they experienced won’t repeat itself. The team’s turbulent season was caused by a variety of factors, including the unavailability of midseason acquisition Ben Simmons.

The Los Angeles Clippers being rated ahead of the Heat may cause some frustration as well. That’s because the Clippers have been a team with plenty of promise that hasn’t been able to deliver in the postseason.

Of course, these are very early odds. Next week’s draft and the start of free agency could change the NBA landscape, while injuries during next season could also play a role in who wins the 2023 title.

One thing that seems certain is that the Heat will use the disrespectful betting odds as fuel for next season.