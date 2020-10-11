Elle Leonard, the wife of Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard, offered a dismissive social media response as to whether Anthony Davis should be suspended for his blatant hit of Jae Crowder on Friday night.

Davis’ controversial hit came early in the third quarter of the Heat’s 111-108 Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that kept the Heat’s season alive.

The idea of suspending Davis for the hit was brought up since Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green drew a one-game suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals after he threw a punch at LeBron James.

That suspension of Green changed the course of that finals, with Green sitting out Game 5 and the Warriors’ 3-1 lead in the series eventually disappearing into a seven-game series victory for James’ then-team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, as of Sunday morning, there was no indication that the NBA would be considering a suspension of Davis.

Any suspension of Davis could turn out to be pivotal for the series, considering that he put together another strong performance in Friday night’s game. During his time on the court, Davis collected a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while also contributing three assists, three steals and three blocks in the contest.