Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has shown a ton of confidence in his young teammate Max Strus.

Strus, who is on a two-way deal, has appeared in 14 games for the Heat this season.

The 24-year-old is shooting a blistering 51.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.

He contributes some of his success to just how much Butler trusts him.

“Every time I get on the court, Jimmy says, ‘Every time I pass you the ball, shoot the ball,’” Strus said. “So just having him have that confidence in me is extremely helpful and gives me confidence.”

Strus got some serious playing time in Miami’s 101-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The youngster did not disappoint, as he finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting and hit five 3-pointers.

While Strus may not be a part of Miami’s regular rotation at the moment, if he continues to shoot like this, it will be hard to keep him off the floor.