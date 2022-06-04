Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reacts to Bradley Beal’s NSFW message to AAU team

On Saturday morning, a video of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal speaking passionately with a group of AAU players made the rounds on social media.

One person who saw the video was none other than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Wade took to social media himself to promote the video and sign off on the message that Beal delivered to the youngsters.

Surely, it will mean a lot for Beal to see that Wade is giving him some props. After all, Wade is one of the best shooting guards in the history of the NBA. He is a hero to many of the guards that are playing today, such as Beal.

At the moment, Beal is considered one of the best scorers in the NBA. Though he played in just 40 games this season due to injury, he still averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in those contests.

With the NBA offseason on the near horizon, Beal is sure to be at the center of a number of rumors. That is often the case for talented players on mediocre teams.

In fact, one of the teams that has been mentioned most often in connection to Beal has been the Heat. The Heat are, of course, always looking to add prime talent.

After the Heat’s Eastern Conference Finals loss, it seems apparent that the team needs more firepower to get over the hump. Whether or not that leads the front office to seriously try to acquire Beal in the near future remains to be seen.