Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn provided a positive comparison of his current health to how he felt last year after he was forced to bounce back from the COVID-19 virus.

Nunn’s 2020 postseason was marked by a number of games that he missed, circumstances that no longer exist this year, with the guard offering hope that he can help them have another deep playoff run.

“I feel a lot better, to be honest,” Nunn said of where he stands on the verge of this year’s playoffs, after battling COVID-19 prior to the 2020 postseason. “Last year, I was just trying to get healthy internally, just getting my body healthy and my mind right. “And this year, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling healthy, a sharper focus and I’m ready to attack it.”

Entering Sunday’s final regular season game for the Heat, Nunn has seen action in 56 games for the 2020-21 campaign and has the momentum of 11 straight games of scoring in double digits.

For the year, Nunn is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists and will be counted upon to try to make up for the absence of Victor Oladipo, whose season has ended due to injury.

Nunn is clearly focused on being as productive as possible, scoring a season-high 31 points that offered a bright spot in the Heat’s 122-108 Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

From Nunn’s perspective, he has a very important reason for delivering on the court for the Heat, since he’ll be a restricted free agent after this season.

However, for right now, Nunn simply wants to help lead the Heat back to the NBA Finals and finish the job they started last season.