- Kendrick Nunn’s positive update on state of his health ahead of NBA playoffs
- Kevin Garnett excludes Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo while thanking Celtics players during HOF speech
- Dwyane Wade give enthusiastic endorsement of J. Cole’s new album ‘The Off-Season’
- Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat aren’t intimidated by any team: ‘I like our chances against anybody’
- Report: Miami Heat sign promising big man to fill final roster spot for rest of season
- Report: Victor Oladipo could miss entire 2021-22 season after quadriceps surgery
- Report: Luxury watch brand announces exciting new partnership with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler
- Bam Adebayo’s NSFW reaction to Udonis Haslem getting ejected after altercation with Dwight Howard
- Udonis Haslem’s hilarious comments after getting ejected: ‘I was planning on talking way more s–t’
- Video: Udonis Haslem gets ejected after getting into physical altercation with Dwight Howard
Kendrick Nunn’s positive update on state of his health ahead of NBA playoffs
- Updated: May 16, 2021
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn provided a positive comparison of his current health to how he felt last year after he was forced to bounce back from the COVID-19 virus.
Nunn’s 2020 postseason was marked by a number of games that he missed, circumstances that no longer exist this year, with the guard offering hope that he can help them have another deep playoff run.
“I feel a lot better, to be honest,” Nunn said of where he stands on the verge of this year’s playoffs, after battling COVID-19 prior to the 2020 postseason. “Last year, I was just trying to get healthy internally, just getting my body healthy and my mind right.
“And this year, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling healthy, a sharper focus and I’m ready to attack it.”
Entering Sunday’s final regular season game for the Heat, Nunn has seen action in 56 games for the 2020-21 campaign and has the momentum of 11 straight games of scoring in double digits.
For the year, Nunn is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists and will be counted upon to try to make up for the absence of Victor Oladipo, whose season has ended due to injury.
Nunn is clearly focused on being as productive as possible, scoring a season-high 31 points that offered a bright spot in the Heat’s 122-108 Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
From Nunn’s perspective, he has a very important reason for delivering on the court for the Heat, since he’ll be a restricted free agent after this season.
However, for right now, Nunn simply wants to help lead the Heat back to the NBA Finals and finish the job they started last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login