Jimmy Butler doubles down on mocking Markieff Morris - Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler doubles down on mocking Markieff Morris
- Updated: October 16, 2021
Miami Heat star and leader Jimmy Butler recently shared an Instagram post where he had some fun with new teammate Markieff Morris.
View this post on Instagram
Morris is one of the new additions to the Heat. At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, he has the size to guard opposing power forwards, and he is also a streaky but reliable 3-point shooter.
Morris is entering his 11th season in the NBA. He has Finals experience as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers two seasons ago, which ironically came against the Heat.
One potential weakness of this season’s Miami team is depth and size up front. As a result, the Philadelphia native should play a key role off the bench.
The Heat are coming off a 121-100 win over the Boston Celtics to end the exhibition season. In that game, Morris had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds in 21 minutes of play.
