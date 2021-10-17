Jimmy Butler doubles down on mocking Markieff Morris - Heat Nation

Miami Heat star and leader Jimmy Butler recently shared an Instagram post where he had some fun with new teammate Markieff Morris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)



Morris is one of the new additions to the Heat. At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, he has the size to guard opposing power forwards, and he is also a streaky but reliable 3-point shooter.

Morris is entering his 11th season in the NBA. He has Finals experience as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers two seasons ago, which ironically came against the Heat.

One potential weakness of this season’s Miami team is depth and size up front. As a result, the Philadelphia native should play a key role off the bench.

The Heat are coming off a 121-100 win over the Boston Celtics to end the exhibition season. In that game, Morris had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds in 21 minutes of play.