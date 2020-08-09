- Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Continues to Beg for Justice for Breonna Taylor After 148 Days Pass Since Her Murder
- Dwyane Wade’s Hyped Reaction After Seeing Rodney McGruder Hit Game-Winning 3 Against Trail Blazers
- Miami Heat News: Bam Adebayo Named Finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player Award
- 5 Reasons the Miami Heat Are Primed to Represent the Eastern Conference in This Season’s NBA Finals
- Miami Heat News: Kendrick Nunn Leaves NBA Bubble Due to Undisclosed Reason
- Report: Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Admits He’s Not Feeling 100 Percent With Latest Update
- Goran Dragic Offers Update on Ankle Injury as Miami Heat’s Playoff Push Continues
- Andre Iguodala Preaches Team-Centric Approach While Discussing Role With Miami Heat
- Report: Dwyane Wade to Produce and Host Exciting New Entertainment Venture
- The Severity of Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Foot Injury, Revealed
Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Continues to Beg for Justice for Breonna Taylor After 148 Days Pass Since Her Murder
- Updated: August 8, 2020
With the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season well underway, many NBA players have been taking a strong stand in favor of social justice.
The Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder is one of several who have publicly asked for justice in the case of the murder of Breonna Taylor.
148 DAYS SINCE BREONNA TAYLORS TRAGIC MURDER AND STILL NO JUSTICE SERVED.! PLEASE CONTINUE ASKING AND PUSHING FOR JUSTICE FOR HER FAMILY.! 🙏🏾
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) August 8, 2020
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was in her Kentucky home in March when three plainclothes officers entered to serve a search warrant.
The officers did not knock, identify themselves or announce they had a warrant, which caused Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, to open fire as he believed the officers were intruders.
The three officers then returned fire and killed Taylor, yet they haven’t been charged as a result.
The murder of Taylor is one of several high-profile killings of unarmed Blacks that have riled up emotions across the nation in recent months.
As a result, almost all NBA players have been kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to games to peacefully protest racial injustice.
In addition, the vast majority of players have been wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts during warmups to show support for the racial justice organization.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login