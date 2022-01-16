- Miami Heat insider believes team will consider making huge adjustment to Kyle Lowry’s role
Miami Heat insider believes team will consider making huge adjustment to Kyle Lowry’s role
- Updated: January 16, 2022
The Miami Heat have been getting some of their players back recently, and that could lead a change in starting point guard Kyle Lowry’s workload.
Heat insider Ira Winderman believes the team will consider giving Lowry some rest to keep him as healthy and fresh as possible for the stretch run.
“I do believe there will be such considerations, and it will be interesting to see if Erik Spoelstra moves to that direction with the roster far closer to whole than it has been for months,” wrote Winderman. “But even when the Heat are whole, Gabe Vincent stands as the only other point guard on the roster, and he did not even play Saturday. So it still will require somewhat of an adjustment with the rotation. For that matter, as odd as it sounds, the Heat still need to get Kyle Lowry some significant reps with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, considering the three have not played together since Nov. 27 in Chicago. But, yes, I am sure there is a load-management program for Kyle tucked away by Spoelstra somewhere in one of his drawers, even if that’s not the wording he chooses. But that program sure as heck is not starting Monday, when the [Toronto] Raptors visit.”
Lowry was brought in last offseason to provide the Heat some additional help in their title aspirations. At 35 years old, the six-time All-Star is showing that he still has what it takes to give his team a needed boost. He is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season.
Although he hasn’t been that efficient from the field, Lowry’s leadership and championship pedigree have made a positive impact on a Heat team that currently stands at 27-16.
