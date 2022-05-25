- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reveals what he plans to spend the summer working on
- Report: Tyler Herro could miss several weeks with groin injury but pushing to return this week
- Erik Spoelstra’s confident message regarding Miami Heat after blowout Game 4 loss vs. Boston Celtics
- Report: Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
- Bam Adebayo insists he isn’t making statement against Celtics in ECF despite ‘disrespectful’ DPOY voting
- Victor Oladipo’s 1-emoji summary of his dominant defensive performance vs. the Celtics
- Report: Celtics provide injury updates on Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ahead of Game 4 vs. Heat
- Erik Spoelstra implies Miami Heat had to restrain Jimmy Butler from playing in 2nd half of Game 3
- Former NBA star explains how Miami Heat’s strict body fat requirement prevented him from playing with LeBron James
- Erik Spoelstra reveals that Kyle Lowry intends to play in Game 3 vs. the Celtics
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reveals what he plans to spend the summer working on
- Updated: May 25, 2022
When the Miami Heat acquired Victor Oladipo last season, the team surely envisioned a world in which the former All-Star would help take the team to the next level in the playoffs.
This season, that has absolutely been the case, and he’s a big part of the reason why the Heat have a great opportunity to go up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening.
Oladipo certainly has a lot to prove after undergoing major surgery last year and finally making his way back to the court. Beyond that, he will become a free agent this summer and may still need to convince teams, including the Heat, that he is worthy of a multi-season contract.
Recently, Oladipo discussed how he plans to spend the summer.
“I really haven’t had a summer healthy to really work on my game,” he said. “This summer I’m looking forward to fine-tuning all the stuff I’m great at, which includes [three-pointers, pull-ups, drives to the basket] and more. Transition, half-court, all the stuff that was second nature to me.”
At one point, it was not even clear whether or not Oladipo would have a spot in the Heat’s playoff rotation. Now, his spot is secured.
In Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, Oladipo played crucial minutes coming off the bench. While he finished with just five points and one assist on the offensive side of the ball, he recorded four massive steals on the other end of the court.
In Game 4, Oladipo dropped 23 points and added six assists and four rebounds despite his team’s double-digit loss.
Now, Game 5 will offer either the Heat or Celtics a major morale boost and one-game advantage. Surely, Oladipo will look to once again help his team in whatever way possible.
If the Heat pull off a win on Wednesday night, they’ll be just one victory away from booking a ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login