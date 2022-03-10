Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo admits that he’s ‘not even close’ to finding his rhythm again

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is finally back in action with the team, which is a very exciting development for the Heat.

While it’s been great for the Heat to have him back, Oladipo recently admitted that he is “not even close” to finding his full rhythm on the court again.

“I’m not even close,” Oladipo said of whether or not he feels back in rhythm. “It’s going to take time. It’s going to take time. I’m patient and I just got to keep playing, keep getting better. Eventually it’ll get comfy out there.”

This season, Oladipo has played in just two games thus far. One was a 17-point win over the Houston Rockets, and one was a 21-point defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

He played just under 15 minutes in the first game and a little under 17 in the second. Given the chemistry that Miami built this season without Oladipo, the 29-year-old may be struggling to find his place on the squad so far.

Still, Oladipo has more than enough time to find his place in the lineup, and his Heat teammates will surely help him figure it out. After all, the Heat have the potential to be a much better team with a comfortable and healthy Oladipo.

Oladipo has dealt with injuries for much of his career. The hope is that there are better days ahead for him in that regard. A recent report revealed that the Heat are “hopeful” that Oladipo will soon play near an All-Star caliber level again.

However, Oladipo and the Heat are surely taking one step at a time. As time goes on, fans can expect him to look more and more comfortable.

Hopefully, by the time the playoffs come around, he’ll be fully meshed into the 2021-22 Heat.