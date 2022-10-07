Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro argues team got better despite quiet offseason

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro believes the team got better despite not making a major move this offseason.

The Heat are essentially returning their team from the 2021-22 season, with the exception of forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. The Heat did bring back Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon this offseason, and they also signed Herro to a four-year, $130 million contract extension.

Herro explained that the team gained valuable experience in last season’s playoff run that should help it moving forward. He also thinks the Heat brought players back who have improved.

“I think we got better too, even though we didn’t pick anyone up,” Herro told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “Last year, the experience of playing in that game, in that series, the whole playoff run, got us better. And I think bringing guys back who’ve improved over the summer is how we improved.”

While the Heat didn’t make a major splash with a trade or signing this offseason, fans shouldn’t underrate their move to re-sign Oladipo, who had some good games in the postseason after missing most of the 2021-22 regular season.

During the regular season, Oladipo appeared in eight games for the Heat. The two-time All-Star averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

He should provide the team with another solid scoring presence no matter where he is in the lineup.

The Heat also are hoping that health stays on their side in the 2022-23 season. The team finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season despite dealing with the injury bug at times.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Herro was limited by a groin injury that kept him out of a few games. After averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the 2021-22 regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, Herro was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Had the Heat been able to play him more in the series against the Boston Celtics, it’s possible the team would have advanced to the NBA Finals.

It appears that Herro and the Heat are okay with relying on their internal development to improve on what was a solid 2021-22 season.