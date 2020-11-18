It’s well-known that Houston Rockets superstar James Harden wants to be traded and that his preferred destination is the Brooklyn Nets.

What the casual fan may not know, however, is that the Miami Heat actually have the fourth-best odds to land the three-time NBA scoring champ.

Odds for James Harden’s team next season: Rockets -150

Nets +200

76ers +750

Heat +1800

Knicks +1800

Celtics +1800 (h/t @OddsShark ) pic.twitter.com/dVoysibjEB — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) November 18, 2020

Harden is one of the league’s best players, but for all of his individual and statistical greatness, he has failed to win the NBA championship in his 11 NBA seasons.

He feels that teaming up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn would present him his best opportunity to win it all. After all, Durant and Harden were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder, reaching the NBA Finals in 2012.

A trade to the Heat would be a curious one, especially given that the team values defense and unselfish ball movement on offense.

However, with the Milwaukee Bucks about to land Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Miami’s dream of obtaining Giannis Antetokounmpo may be plummeting.

In that case, a trade for Harden may be prudent for Pat Riley and company to seriously explore.