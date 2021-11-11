Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. joining Los Angeles Rams

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade appears to be excited that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ohhhhhh I’m late. OBJ to LA??? Man 🛑 The Wade’s Stadium Suite prices just went up 😂 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 11, 2021

Beckham was released by the Browns and cleared waivers on Tuesday. He was deciding between the Green Bay Packers and the Rams before ultimately choosing Los Angeles.

The three-time Pro Bowler is joining a loaded offense in Los Angeles, and head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the business at putting players in positions to succeed.

That is great news for Beckham, as the 2021 season hadn’t gone the way he wanted it to in Cleveland. The star wideout only made 17 catches for 232 yards in six games.

The tipping point for Beckham appeared to be the Browns’ Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was only targeted one time. Now, with Matthew Stafford under center, Beckham has a chance to return to his old form.

Los Angeles is 7-2 on the season, and it already has Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson at receiver. Adding Beckham certainly makes the Rams one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Beckham is looking to revitalize his career after a torn ACL derailed his 2020 season. The star receiver had posted five 1,000-yard seasons in his first six years, but he wasn’t on pace to eclipse that mark this season in Cleveland.

Wade appears ready to watch Beckham in person at a Rams home game in the near future. Los Angeles will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 on Monday night.