Dwyane Wade recalls outplaying Kawhi Leonard while in the last year of his career

- Updated: October 17, 2021
In his final season in the NBA, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wasn’t exactly who he was during his prime, but every now and then he still showed flashes of his best self.
On Sunday, he recalled a memorable game in which he outplayed superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 17, 2021
The 2018-19 season was arguably Leonard’s high water mark thus far in the NBA. He averaged 26.6 points a game in the regular season while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and playing outstanding defense.
In the playoffs, he reminded some of a peak Wade by consistently coming through in the clutch and leading the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship while winning NBA Finals MVP honors.
Wade is widely considered the third-best shooting guard in basketball history and one of the very best players of his era. His quickness on the baseline was almost unmatched, and he was one of the deadliest clutch performers in league history.
Even though he has moved on to become a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, Wade’s legend will always shine bright in South Florida.
