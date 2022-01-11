Duncan Robinson’s team-first response when asked about potentially coming off the bench

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson offered a team-first response when asked about the possibility of being used off the bench.

Duncan Robinson says he has no issue with playing as a reserve if that is what is in the team’s best interest. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 11, 2022

Robinson’s humility in possibly moving from the starting lineup is likely a nod to his humble origins in the organization as an undrafted free agent.

In July 2018, Robinson signed a two-way deal with the Heat and only saw action in 15 games during the 2018-19 campaign. Since then, he’s been in the starting lineup for the Heat in the vast majority of their games.

Robinson’s chief weapon on the court is his long-range shooting. During the 2019-20 season, he connected on 44.6 percent of his 3-pointers, then followed that up last season by hitting 40.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

However, this season, Robinson’s accuracy has dipped in that area. In his 37 games thus far, Robinson has hit 116 of his 323 long-range shot attempts for a shooting percentage of 35.9 percent.

For the 2021-22 campaign, he 27-year-old Robinson has been a durable member of a Heat roster that’s had to deal with injuries and COVID-19 concerns. He’s only missed three games and has been in the starting lineup in 35 contests.

The Heat will be closing out their six-game road trip on Wednesday night with a road clash against the Atlanta Hawks. Another victory in that game would give them a 4-2 mark for a stretch that largely included facing teams from the Western Conference.

Having won 11 of their last 15 games, the Heat don’t necessarily need to make a change with regard to Robinson. Still, it’s good to know that it’s a decision that won’t cause any friction.