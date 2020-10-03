- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra sends heated message after Game 2 loss
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra sends heated message after Game 2 loss
- Updated: October 2, 2020
The Miami Heat dropped Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
It puts Miami in a 0-2 hole in the series, and it may be a hole it cannot climb out from.
However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t buying it.
"We don't give a s–t what everybody else thinks."
Coach Spo on the Heat being down 2-0 pic.twitter.com/7qF7rT9CBB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2020
While Friday’s 124-114 loss certainly stings, it was an improved performance from Game 1.
Miami was also without two of its best players in Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.
Clearly, Spoelstra hasn’t given up hope on his team.
The Heat haven’t been behind in a series all postseason, but they will have to learn on the fly.
The Lakers have won each of their three previous playoff series in five games, so if Miami wants to stop the trend, they will have to do whatever is necessary to win.
Spoelstra has won two NBA titles in his coaching career, so he is the right man to get Miami back on track in Game 3.
