Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg

Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler recently provided an update on the status of his biopic movie deal with Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg.

“We had gotten pushed back,” Butler told the Sun Sentinel. “We were supposed to (begin) filming here in Racine [Wis.] right before COVID happened. We went into preproduction.”

The production process was originally scheduled for the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench into those plans. Butler offered a revised timeline in the interview.

“We had all the guys, the treatment, everything was done,” Butler continued. “So hopefully we can get back in the saddle and get this thing done in the next eight to 12 months.”

He added that Wahlberg’s company will officially announce the project in the relatively near future.

“His production crew is going to announce in the next six months, eight months, something like that, that it’s been greenlit,” Butler said, “and we’re going to be here shooting it in Racine.”

Previously, Butler opened up about why the movie deal is important to him. In essence, he wants to inspire others to overcome adversity and tough times.

“I wanted to tell my story because I’m living proof that it is possible to overcome adversity and make a better life for yourself and your family,” Butler said in a previous statement when the movie deal was first announced. “The response from the book was overwhelming and when someone like Mark Wahlberg tells you that your life could be a movie, you listen.”

Butler overcame a very difficult childhood. He was a drug dealer by the time he was 11 years old and had been arrested 15 times by the time he was 15 years old. He overcame those struggles and ultimately made a name for himself by playing 14 seasons in the NBA.

He has been with the Heat in an assistant coaching role since 2020.