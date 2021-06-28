- Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg
- Report: Miami Heat interested in John Wall and Eric Gordon
- Jimmy Butler breaks his silence on tragic Florida building collapse
- Report: Houston Rockets are potential landing spot for Tyler Herro
- Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy
- Brian Scalabrine pegs Miami Heat as landing spot for Ben Simmons, says team ‘could fix him’
- Report: There’s a ’75 percent chance’ the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro this offseason
- Dwyane Wade sends thoughts and prayers to victims of Champlain Towers South collapse
- Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami
- Report: Erik Spoelstra to join USA Basketball coaching staff for Olympic preparations
Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg
- Updated: June 28, 2021
Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler recently provided an update on the status of his biopic movie deal with Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg.
“We had gotten pushed back,” Butler told the Sun Sentinel. “We were supposed to (begin) filming here in Racine [Wis.] right before COVID happened. We went into preproduction.”
The production process was originally scheduled for the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench into those plans. Butler offered a revised timeline in the interview.
“We had all the guys, the treatment, everything was done,” Butler continued. “So hopefully we can get back in the saddle and get this thing done in the next eight to 12 months.”
He added that Wahlberg’s company will officially announce the project in the relatively near future.
“His production crew is going to announce in the next six months, eight months, something like that, that it’s been greenlit,” Butler said, “and we’re going to be here shooting it in Racine.”
Previously, Butler opened up about why the movie deal is important to him. In essence, he wants to inspire others to overcome adversity and tough times.
“I wanted to tell my story because I’m living proof that it is possible to overcome adversity and make a better life for yourself and your family,” Butler said in a previous statement when the movie deal was first announced. “The response from the book was overwhelming and when someone like Mark Wahlberg tells you that your life could be a movie, you listen.”
Butler overcame a very difficult childhood. He was a drug dealer by the time he was 11 years old and had been arrested 15 times by the time he was 15 years old. He overcame those struggles and ultimately made a name for himself by playing 14 seasons in the NBA.
He has been with the Heat in an assistant coaching role since 2020.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login