Chris Bosh reveals his big plans after official enshrinement into Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is indicating that he might be willing to return to the game as either a coach or in a front office capacity.

The 37-year-old Bosh is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, putting a cap on a memorable playing career that was split between the Toronto Raptors and the Heat.

One of his former Heat teammates, Dwyane Wade, now has an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, with Bosh hinting that a coaching stint or front office role with some team may be in his future.

“I don’t want to put any closure on it,” Bosh said. “Some sort of front-office or coaching situation, I don’t want to throw dirt on it and say, ‘that’s it.’ All I will say that right now I’m concentrating on being a father, and raising these children.”

Bosh’s career didn’t end the way he wanted it to, with repeated health issues concerning blood clots forcing that decision. That abrupt stop to the game he loves is undoubtedly why he wants to keep the door open about his future.

The Heat have a history of adding some of their former players to the team’s coaching staff, with Bosh already helping the team’s big men in an unofficial capacity.

Bosh’s contentment with his current life may not change for a while, but one thing is definite. After this weekend, he’ll be a full-fledged member of an elite fraternity of basketball players.