- Meyers Leonard Passionately Campaigns for ‘Superstar’ Bam Adebayo to Win Most Improved Player Award
- Report: Over 30 Players Follow Jimmy Butler’s Lead in His Latest Quest for Social Justice
- Video: Dwyane Wade Shows Off Incredible Kobe Bryant-Inspired Way of Wades
- Former Miami Heat Youngster Loses It After Discovering OnlyFans in NBA Bubble
- Duncan Robinson Issues Profound Statement on Why White NBA Players Have to Fight Social Injustice
- Report: Near Certainty That Victor Oladipo Lands on Miami Heat in Next Couple Years
- Andre Iguodala Lists Several Similarities Between Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry
- Goran Dragic Says Miami Heat’s Heartfelt Gesture for Their Players Has Impressed Players on Other Teams
- Major Update Offered on When Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn Expected to Join Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra Identifies Key Areas Where Miami Heat Must Improve to Be Ready for Season
Meyers Leonard Passionately Campaigns for ‘Superstar’ Bam Adebayo to Win Most Improved Player Award
- Updated: July 20, 2020
Miami Heat players have each other’s backs.
On Sunday, center Meyers Leonard passionately declared that teammate Bam Adebayo should win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
“There’s one answer. It’s Bam. You talk about a young player who’s developing into a superstar right before our eyes.”
-Meyers Leonard on Most Improved Player@5ReasonsSports
— alex (@tropicalblanket) July 20, 2020
The 23-year-old Adebayo is having a breakout campaign.
Last season, Adebayo averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He came off the bench for the majority of the season.
Now, the youngster is involved all over the place.
Adebayo is putting up a career-high 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season. The big man has started in all 65 games of the Heat’s season so far.
The league is starting to take notice of Adebayo. After all, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season.
In addition, Leonard touting him as an emerging “superstar” is a big deal. Leonard has competed alongside Portland Trail Blazers icon Damian Lillard, who is among the league’s finest stars.
Some of Adebayo’s primary competitors for the Most Improved Player award include Brandon Ingram, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login