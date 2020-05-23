 Meyers Leonard Includes 2 Former Miami Heat Players in His All-Time Starting 5 - Heat Nation
Meyers Leonard Miami Heat Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard recently took to Twitter to break down his all-time NBA starting lineup, with two former Heat players making the cut.

Leonard included Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal on his prestigious list.

James played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014, averaging 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game while winning two NBA championships.

As for O’Neal, he spent just over three seasons with the Heat, winning one title while averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

In a follow up tweet, Leonard clarified that his list was his favorite all-time five and not his best starting five.

It would be interesting to see what other changes Leonard would make if he were to eventually reveal his top five players of all time as well.

