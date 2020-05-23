Meyers Leonard Includes 2 Former Miami Heat Players in His All-Time Starting 5

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard recently took to Twitter to break down his all-time NBA starting lineup, with two former Heat players making the cut.

Leonard included Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal on his prestigious list.

My NBA All-Time Starting 5.

1. Magic Johnson

2. Michael Jordan

3. Larry Bird

4. LeBron James

5. Shaquille O’Neal — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 23, 2020

James played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014, averaging 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game while winning two NBA championships.

As for O’Neal, he spent just over three seasons with the Heat, winning one title while averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

In a follow up tweet, Leonard clarified that his list was his favorite all-time five and not his best starting five.

For reference – this wasn’t my “Best 5” NBA players of All-Time. I made a list of my favorite starting 5. I’m very aware that there are plenty of good players that could’ve been in there, including Kobe. RIP to a true legend. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 23, 2020

It would be interesting to see what other changes Leonard would make if he were to eventually reveal his top five players of all time as well.